Share your story: Did Covid lockdown affect the skills of new graduates? ]

Practically, an apparent skills gap has affected tasks like making presentations or speaking up in meetings, according to the companies.

How are graduates who spent part of their school or university years in lockdown adapting to the work environment? When it comes to some key skills, they may not be faring as well as their predecessors.

A report today says Deloitte and PwC are having to provide further coaching to younger staff who spent at least some of their education isolated from other students. The companies in question noticed that Covid graduates were falling down, in particular, in teamwork and communication skills.

According to Jackie Henry, Deloitte’s UK managing partner for people and purpose, this has meant that there is a greater need for basic professional and working skills training. Practically, this has affected tasks like making presentations or speaking up in meetings, according to the companies.

The Irish Times would like to hear the experiences of both graduates and employers when it comes to these issues. Is it the case that new graduates are struggling with communication in the workplace? Or did Covid lockdowns have little effect on the latest crop of new workers? How widespread are the issues seen by the above mentioned companies, and what could/should be done to address those new skills gaps?

A selection of the submissions will be published in The Irish Times. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission — we will keep your name and contact details confidential.