Permanent TSB’s interest income jumps 86% on Ulster Bank deal and rising rates

Permanent TSB (PTSB) said on Tuesday its net interest income soared 86 per cent in the first quarter of the year as it acquired much of Ulster Bank’s loans and benefitted from rising interest rates.

Since late November, PTSB has taken over €5.2 billion of performing mortgages, 25 branches and €165 million of micro-business loans from Ulster Bank, as the latter retreats from the Irish market. The bank has also agreed to buy Ulster Bank’s Lombard Asset Finance business and a further €900 million of mortgages from Ulster Bank, which are expected to transfer by the end of June.

PTSB, led by chief executive Eamonn Crowley, said that its net interest margin – the difference between the average rates at which it funds itself and lends on the customer – rose by 0.82 percentage points on the year to 2.26 per cent in the first quarter.

This was driven as the bank’s surplus deposits automatically became more profitable as the European Central Bank (ECB) hiked its deposits rate from minus 0.5 per cent to 3 per cent since last July and as PTSB passed on some of the ECB’s rate increases to mortgage customers.

READ MORE

PTSB’s €22.3 billion of customer deposits, which had been boosted in the past year by customer transfers from Ulster Bank, compared to its €20.2 billion gross loan book at the end of March.

“Asset quality remains strong with non-performing loans of €700 million at March 31st, 2023, in line with balances at December 31st, 2022,” the bank said. “While the global macroeconomic environment remains volatile, the Irish economy continues to record strong growth levels with no notable deterioration in the asset quality of the bank’s loan book evident to date.”

The weighted average loan-to-value ratio on its mortgage book was 51 per cent at the end of the quarter.

PTSB said its share of new mortgage business was 25 per cent in the first quarter, up from 17 per cent a year earlier, boosted by the bank’s purchase of much of Ulster Bank’s loan book as well as a weakening of competition from non-bank lenders as they struggled more in a rising rates environment.

The bank said that the mortgage market is expected to grow by 3 per cent this year to €14.5 billion, though mortgage switching, which was a big feature of the market in 2022, is slowing.