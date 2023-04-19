Press-Up owners’ Brittas Bay resort to see €40m investment, evaluation indicates

A computer-generated image of the boutique resort proposed by for the clifftop lands at Magheramore Beach in Co Wicklow

Paddy McKillen jnr’s plans for a boutique holiday resort and surf school on the clifftop lands at Magheramore beach in Co Wicklow is to involve a €40 million investment.

That is according to an economic and financial evaluation of the project drawn up by economist Jim Power on behalf of a company headed by McKillen jnr and his business partner Matthew Ryan.

The two men head the Press-Up Hospitality Group and are also behind Creatively Pacific Ltd, which has lodged plans with Wicklow County Council for the integrated tourism/leisure/recreational development.

Mr Power’s evaluation states the project will create 160 jobs when operational. That is on top of the expected 200 construction workers to be employed during the 18-month building phase.

Mr Power writes that the project “involves a significant capital investment of €40 million” and the proposed development will consist of a new two-storey over lower ground level building containing a gym, sauna, cinema and outdoor pool reception, bar and restaurant, washrooms and outdoor terrace at ground floor.

The project will also involve the construction of a surf school building and 48 “high-quality accommodation pods”.

Mr Power estimates that over the course of a full year, the 48 two-person pods would equate to 35,040 bed nights.

The economic evaluation states that the project “would generate €2.8 million in extra tourism revenues in the area”.

A planning report lodged by Manahan Planners on behalf of Creatively Pacific Ltd states that “the project vision is to create a beautiful, world-class destination for people to enjoy within a wonderful setting”.

The report states that “the proposal will not alter the existing public access to the beach. It will remain as today on foot by way of the existing nuns’ walkway.”

Manahan Planners state that the proposed development “would provide a new type of sustainable tourist accommodation facility for Wicklow county and be a source of long-term local employment which will have a positive long-term economic and social impact on the local and regional area”.

The application to date has attracted one objection, expressing concern about what it describes as an “elite boutique hotel”.