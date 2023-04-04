Switching banks, splitting pension pots on divorce, and travel insurance claims

Pensions may be a big asset in the marital pot when it comes to divorce. Photograph: iStock

The majority of consumers are missing out on savings as they did not shop around when originally choosing a bank and do not consider switching a loan or credit card, a report by the Economic and Social Research Institute has found. Colin Gleeson has the story.

When couples divorce, assets are divided up between the two parties, including the respective pension pots. In our personal finance feature, Fiona Reddan takes an in-depth look at pension adjustment orders, which are court approved and decide who gets what share from what can often be considerable pension assets.

In our personal finance Q&A this morning, a reader wonders about an adopted son’s rights to his dead mother’s inheritance. Dominic Coyle offers some guidance.

Almost a third of travel insurance claims processed by one of the leading providers in the State were made before trips were due to take place, writes Conor Pope.

International banking and investment firms with a base in Ireland say they are planning to increase their employee numbers here over the coming year despite the shifting macroeconomic landscape and geopolitical uncertainty. Ian Curran reports.

In her media and marketing column, Laura Slattery looks at the potential impact of artificial intelligence on the music industry. Will listeners care if a human and/or corporate entity scores a verifiable “hit” using AI composition and lyrics?

Peter Vandermeersch, chief executive of Irish Independent publisher Mediahuis Ireland, has put a 10-year timeline on most of its print titles, laying out a stark future for all newspaper publishers, writes Cantillon.

In Me & My Money, Gayle Poppers, founder and owner of luxury resale online business Sustainable Studio, explains why here “workhorse” Louis Vuitton handbag is probably her best value-for-money purchase.

