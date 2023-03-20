Drumshanbo Gunpowder gin secures deal with Aer Lingus and plans launch in Ukraine

Denise Rigney, second from left, and her husband Pat Rigney on a recent trip to India to meet their distributor in that country for Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin.

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin has secured a listing with Aer Lingus, with the drink becoming available on all Aer Lingus flights during March. The Irish spirit has also secured a distribution deal in India and plans to launch in Ukraine in April.

Pat Rigney, the founder of the Shed Distillery in Leitrim, which makes the gin, said securing the listing with Aer Lingus was a significant win for the company in terms of showcasing the brand. It went live with Ryanair in January.

“The global exposure for the brand is critical to the growth of Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin in international markets. The brand is already listed in more than 80 countries and experiencing strong growth,” he said.

‘Life goes on’

In relation to the move into Ukraine, Mr Rigney said it had been unexpected when its drinks partner, Premier Spirit brands in Kyiv, said it wanted to launch the brand in the country this year.

“From the outside, you have no idea what the reality of such a serious conflict is for people living in Ukraine. It makes you realise that life goes on — people need to work, businesses need to operate to provide jobs,” said Mr Rigney.

The Shed Distillery has employed 10 Ukrainian refugees, some of whom are working directly on the order for Ukraine. “They have been particularly important in navigating language challenges in official documentation and on [the] logistical and transport side of it,” he said.

Mr Rigney and his wife Denise Rigney, co-founders and owners of the Shed Distillery, travelled to India recently to meet their distribution partner there and the brand will be available in some airports in the country.

The Shed Distillery and Monarq Group also recently entered into a distribution partnership that paves the way for Monarq to represent Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin in the Caribbean and selected Latin America domestic and duty-free markets.

Abridged accounts for the year to the end of September 2021 show PJ Rigney Distillery and International Brands Ltd increased its accumulated profits to €8.7 million, with sales growing by about 30 per cent to more than €12 million.

The company said at that time they expected to grow sales by 25 per cent globally to 250,000 cases in 2022, with revenues hitting the €18 million mark.