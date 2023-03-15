Jeremy Hunt to unveil UK ‘budget for growth’ with billions pledged for business

UK chancellor Jeremy Hunt leaves 11 Downing Street in London before delivering his budget at the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

UK chancellor Jeremy Hunt will on Wednesday announce billions of pounds to boost business investment and measures to bolster the UK workforce, including a big expansion in free childcare, in a “budget for growth”.

The chancellor has pledged that business will be the main beneficiary of any tax cuts in his budget, but he is constrained by a tough fiscal backdrop and a vow to hold down spending to tame inflation.

One big area of spending will be a £4 billion (€4.5 billion) expansion of free childcare for parents of one and two-year-olds in England, a move intended to help parents return to the workplace earlier, UK government officials said.

Last November, Mr Hunt attempted to stabilise the economy after Liz Truss’s disastrous premiership, but he has privately admitted that he failed to persuade the country that he had a growth strategy.

On Wednesday, he will tell MPs: “In the autumn we took difficult decisions to deliver stability and sound money. Today, we deliver the next part of our plan, a budget for growth.”

One Tory official said Mr Hunt’s statement would be deliberately cautious and regarded as “a budget for wonks”, adding: “We’re not out of the woods yet.” Rightwing Tory MPs have been told not to expect big tax cuts.

Mr Hunt will claim that he can deliver growth by “removing the obstacles that stop businesses investing, tackling the labour shortages that stop them recruiting, breaking down the barriers that stop people working and harnessing British ingenuity to make us a science and tech superpower”.

Government officials say Mr Hunt will announce a new multibillion-pound regime of capital allowances and other reforms intended to boost investment – and to offset other tax changes taking effect in April that will hit business.

The chancellor has said he will stick to plans to increase corporation tax from 19 per cent to 25 per cent and to end a “super-deduction” – a two-year measure offering 130 per cent tax relief on companies’ purchases of equipment. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2023