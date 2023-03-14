Fears for Irish jobs as Meta plans to cut 10,000 workers globally

There were new fears for jobs at Meta’s Irish operations after chief executive Mark Zuckerberg announced a new round of lay-offs that will see 10,000 people leave the organisation.

The latest round of cuts, which had been widely expected, will impact the company’s recruitment teams initially, with some cuts backs being announced on Wednesday. But further cuts will be announced in the company’s tech group in April, with other business groups to follow in May.

In a post on Facebook, Mr Zuckerberg said it would not fill 5,000 roles that are currently open throughout the organisation.

Meta is currently undertaking a reorganisation that the company has dubbed its “Year of Efficiency”. Its cutbacks have already seen 12,000 jobs cut throughout Meta, including around 350 in Ireland.

The plan will also see the company cancel lower priority projects, and reducing hiring rates.

“With less hiring, I’ve made the difficult decision to further reduce the size of our recruiting team. We will let recruiting team members know tomorrow whether they’re impacted. We expect to announce restructurings and lay-offs in our tech groups in late April, and then our business groups in late May,” he said. “Overall, we expect to reduce our team size by around 10,000 people and to close around 5,000 additional open roles that we haven’t yet hired.”

Mr Zuckerberg said the timeline for changes would be different for international teams In a small number of cases, but it may take through the end of the year to complete these changes.

“After restructuring, we plan to lift hiring and transfer freezes in each group. Other relevant efficiency timelines include targeting this summer to complete our analysis from our hybrid work year of learning so we can further refine our distributed work model,” he said.

He warned the new economic reality could continue for many years. “Higher interest rates lead to the economy running leaner, more geopolitical instability leads to more volatility, and increased regulation leads to slower growth and increased costs of innovation,” he said. “Given this outlook, we’ll need to operate more efficiently than our previous headcount reduction to ensure success.

Mr Zuckerberg said the plan would allow the company to invest heavily in the future while also delivering sustainable results.