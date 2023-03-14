Aztec Group to create 30 jobs in Kilkenny as it establishes hub in Ireland

From left: Maria Gagic, project executive and Maeve McConnon department manager, IDA Ireland; Kevin Hogan, head of Ireland fund services and group head of private debt, Aztec Group; and Brian McGee, regional manager, IDA Ireland. Aztec Group announced its expansion into Ireland creating 30 jobs in Kilkenny. Photograph: Nick O’Keeffe

Aztec Group is to create 30 jobs in Kilkenny City as the international fund administrator establishes a hub in Ireland.

The company is seeking to recruit people for roles covering accounting and administration, loan administration, banking and payments, corporate services, tax accounting and company secretarial. Aztec will be licenced to provide fund administration and depository services, subject to regulatory approval.

The company, which was in founded in the Channel Islands in 2001, is a fund, corporate and depository services firm employing more than 1,800 people globally. It has offices in Jersey, Guernsey, Luxembourg, the UK and the US. The company will use its Irish hub to serve new and existing clients who want to do business here.

The expansion comes following the appointment of Kevin Hogan as head of Ireland fund services for Aztec. Mr Hogan will lead the growth of Aztec’s presence here, and will also take on responsibility for the success of its private debt business.

“The regulatory landscape makes it an attractive place to do business for the sector and, with the growth in private markets which is forecast to continue, it is the right time for us to expand into Ireland,” he said. “We also believe Kilkenny is the ideal location for us to attract the talent we need over the coming months and years.”

Aztec chief executive Edward Moore said the company wanted to become a leading global provider of administration services to the alternatives industry, and the move to Ireland was a “significant step” in achieving that.

“While we may be new to the jurisdiction, our experience built up over more than 20 years serving the European alternative investment industry – coupled with the leadership Kevin will bring in Ireland – means we’re perfectly placed to support both new and existing clients here,” he said.

Aztec’s expansion is being supported by the Government through IDA Ireland. The Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney, welcomed the news. “This is great news for Kilkenny and also for Ireland’s overall offering for foreign direct investment,” he said. “The Aztec Group are leaders in their field and news of the creation of 30 jobs in their Kilkenny Hub is a fantastic boost, and I hope a sign of things to come.”