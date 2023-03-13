Apple tax case heads back to court, Bank of Ireland’s share awards and what next for Silicon Valley Bank

The ECJ will hear the Apple tax case in May. Photograph: iStock

It’s been rumbling on for seven years at this stage, but the Apple tax case may be nearing an end. Joe Brennan reports that the EU’s highest court is set to hold a hearing at the end of May on the European Commission’s last-ditch bid to make Apple pay the Republic more than €13 billion of taxes, which would pave way for a final ruling on the world’s biggest-ever antitrust case.

Joe also reports that Sinn Fein’s finance spokesman Pearse Doherty has assailed Bank of Ireland’s move to hand out shares to its top executives as exposing the ‘myth’ that easing banker pay caps was aimed at the lower paid staff at bailed out lenders.

Across the Atlantic, US president Joe Biden has insisted that Americans can have confidence about the safety of their bank deposits after the collapse of one institution and the closure of another over the last couple of days.

On Sunday evening US financial authorities announced measures to guarantee money held in accounts at Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank.

In his column, Eoin Burke-Kennedy looks at the UK’s latest deal with the EU over the Northern Ireland protocol and asks what’s next for the UK’s relations with the bloc.

The construction sector continued to shrink last month, but the pace of contraction is now clearly slowing. That’s according to the latest BNP Paribas Real Estate construction purchasing managers index. Colin Gleeson has the story.

The economy may be slowing, but consumer spending remains strong, according to Revolut data. Ian Curran has details.

WhatsApp and other messaging tools became hugely important in the workplace during the pandemic. But as Pilita Clarke writes, it may have helped work become a more hostile environment for some.

Finally Owen Clifford, head of Bank of Ireland’s retail unit questions if top executives in the sector reflect the fact that the vast majority of shopping decisions are made by women.