Private members club seeks oral hearing over plans to demolish former Anglo HQ

A private members club has requested that An Bord Pleanála stage an oral hearing into plans to demolish the former Anglo-Irish Bank HQ on Dublin’s St Stephen’s Green and construct a new office block in its place.

In January, Dublin City Council gave the go-ahead to Irish Life Assurance plc subsidiary, Stephen Court Ltd, to demolish the former Anglo-Irish Bank HQ at 18-21 St Stephen’s Green and construct in its place a seven storey office block. It is located close to the private club.

The former Anglo-Irish Bank building also reaches to seven storeys but the gross floor area of the new scheme will be 50 per cent more than what is currently in place rising from 14.068 sq m to 21,219sq m.

Two third party appeals, including one from its neighbours, the Kildare Street and University Club (KSUC), were lodged with An Bord Pleanála putting a question mark over the demolition plan and building scheme.

As part of its appeal, planning consultants for KSUC, Kieran O’Malley Town Planning Consultants, told An Bord Pleanála that an oral hearing is merited given the site size, the nature and extent of the proposed works and the sensitive receiving environment.

Consultant John O’Malley told the council that the existing building was a fine example of 20th century modernist contextual architecture, which contributes positively to the character, and streetscape of the north side of St Stephen’s Green.

Mr O’Malley pointed out that the council’s own conservation officer found that the demolition of the entire building would injure the special architectural character, amenities and setting of the conservation area.

The consultant said that “a decision with such permanent and profound implications at a highly prominent location warrants further careful consideration where the views of all stakeholders and other interested parties can be considered in person before an inspector of the board”.

He said that an oral hearing would examine the issues “in an open and transparent manner”.

Mr O’Malley argued that there are alternative solutions to the redevelopment of Stephen’s Court which would be preferable than the demolition of the entire building. He said that the KSUC operates out of 17 St Stephen’s Green where the property has been used continuously as a club since 1851.

He also pointed out that it employs 34 full-time and eight part-time staff and the main activity of the club is the serving of lunch and dinner daily.

The Georgian building also has 15 bedrooms on the upper floors and Mr O’Malley said that “income from this accommodation contributes significantly to the financial security and profitability of the club”.