Goldman Sachs company seeks not to make €4m contributions for play facilities and open space in Blanchardstown

The Goldman Sachs entity that owns Blanchardstown Town Centre in Dublin is seeking to remove a requirement for it to pay €4 million in planning contributions for play facilities and open space from permission for its new mixed use development on the site.

Last month, Fingal County Council gave the Goldman Sachs firm, Blanche Retail Nominee Ltd, the green light for its €450 million 971-unit apartment scheme for the Blanchardstown Town Centre site.

The scheme comprises seven apartment blocks with one rising to 16 storeys in height.

Some of the country’s best known brands – Smyths Toys, Lifestyle Sports, Harvey Norman and TK Maxx – have lodged thirty party appeals against the scheme.

Blanche Retail Nominee has separately lodged a first party appeal against two of the conditions demanding €4 million in planning contributions.

The company is not challenging a separate financial planning condition that it pay out €10.13 million in contributions towards public infrastructure.

In one condition, the council is requiring a payment of €1.7 million in a special contribution towards playground facilities while the council also requires a separate €2.32 million payout in lieu of open space towards the cost of amenity works in the area of the proposed development.

On behalf of Blanche Retail Nominee, planning consultant, John Spain & Associates has asked the appeals board to grant permission with the two conditions removed entirely or reducing the amount the council was seeking.

In response to the €1.7 million playground facility payment, Mr Spain has told the appeals board that the contribution “is unreasonable and unjustified”.

He contended that the inclusion of the €1.7 million contribution is “inappropriate as the design and quantum of the play areas in the development fully accords with Apartment Guidelines”.

Mr Spain said that if the appeals board does determine that the special contribution is required, given the development already includes play facilities, this should be reflected in the calculation and the contribution be reduced from €1.7 million to €929,950.

He argued meanwhile that the €2.3 million condition is also “unreasonable and unjustified” and has requested its complete omission.

If the board does believe a contribution is required, it should be offset against the public open space proposed and be reduced from €2.34 million to €40,000, he said.

Alternatively, he argued, if the board determines the open space contribution is required under separate provisions, the contribution should be reduced from €2.32 million to €1.8 million.