New law to unmask Russian investors, house building data, and redundancy entitlements

The Government is to introduce a new law to increase the transparency surrounding limited partnerships, legal entities that are being marketed in Russia and other former Soviet republics as having the tax and secrecy benefits of offshore companies. Colm Keena has the details.

After years of economic growth, redundancies are once more back on the table. If you have been selected for redundancy, or have been offered a package, what can you expect to receive? Fiona Reddan goes through your entitlements in our weekly personal finance feature.

In our personal finance Q&A, a couple have moved back to Ireland from England and are in the process of selling their English home. They wonder if they will be subject to capital gains tax either here or in the UK when they sell the property. Dominic Coyle goes through the rules in both jurisdictions.

The number of homes completed here last year has been overestimated by 6,000, figures drawn from the National Building Control Office appear to suggest. That’s according to an analysis of the various data points from State agencies by Construction Information Services, an independent firm. Barry O’Halloran goes through the

Irish heirloom jewellery brand Chupi has raised €3.75 million in new equity and debt investment to fuel its ambitious growth plans for Ireland and the UK, writes Ian Curran.

Most Irish people say they would favour having wind turbines in their area, a new study from Wind Energy Ireland claims. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Rising interest rates have generated a €1 billion surplus for defined benefit pension schemes in Iseq-listed companies, according to an analysis by Mercer. Colin Gleeson has the details.

There was little cheer for renters in the latest market data from property website Daft.ie, writes Cantillon.

In her media and marketing column, Laura Slattery reflects on how the sight of Elon Musk sitting beside Rupert Murdoch at the Super Bowl serves as a striking reminder that media power can be concentrated so fiercely.

