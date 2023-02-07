Council gives go-ahead to revamp of Olympia Theatre’s facade

Dublin City Council has given the green light for the revamp of the Olympia Theatre’s facade on Dublin’s Dame Street.

The council has granted permission to Olympia Productions Unlimited for the overhaul – but only after the owners backed down on key features of planned changes to the theatre’s exterior facade.

Last year, Denis Desmond’s and Caroline Downey’s Olympia Productionslodged plans with the council for the revamp of the front facade of the the theatre, which was rebranded

3Olympia Theatre in an eight-year sponsorship deal with telecoms company Three.

However, the theatre operator has opted not to retain some of the key components of the planned new exterior after the council raised concerns.

The centrepiece of the overhaul was to be a large art deco arch that would have 3Olympia on each side and the revamp also included three LED advertising screens.

However, the large art deco arch no longer forms part of the proposal and the LED screens are to be also omitted.

Denis Desmond said on Tuesday that “overall, we are happy with the outcome and look forward to commencing the ongoing refurbishment of the 3Olympia in the coming months”.

Planning consultant for Olympia Productions, John Spain, told the council that the revised proposals would “contribute to a high quality development which will ensure the efficient reuse of a protected structure in commercial and cultural use and add positively to the streetscape on Dame Street”.

The council ordered the omission of the arch after its conservation office said that it had “serious concerns that the proposed art deco style arched metal feature is excessive”.

The original proposal also included the theatre’s distinctive red painted exterior to be repainted grey.

The planner in the case said that the proposed new painting scheme was not supported and as part of the conditions attached to the permission full details on the final paint colour scheme for the facade are to be agreed with the council.

Olympia Productions had submitted a paint cross section analysis report to inform a final colour scheme for the entrance facade and entrance joinery.

The firm is to appoint a conservation expert to design, manage, monitor and implement the works.

Previously, Mr Spain said that the sign upgrade proposals were being “brought forward by the 3Olympia Theatre as part of a wider refurbishment of the property to provide a high quality entertainment venue consistent with the property’s synonymous historic relationship with arts and culture in Dublin”.