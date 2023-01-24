Inclusio to add 80 jobs following €4.1m seed funding

Tech start-up Inclusio is to create 80 jobs in the next two years following a €4.1 million seed funding round that will be used to fuel further growth.

The funding round was led by Elkstone, with participation from Atlantic Bridge, Enterprise Ireland and Oyster Capital. Private investors Brian Caulfield, John Hearne and Wakeup Capital also backed the company in the round.

The DCU spin-out, which uses a combination of artificial intelligence, behavioural data science and psychology to provide companies with evidence-based metrics on inclusion in their business, is planning to expand into new markets and build on its existing customer base. It offers businesses a way to drive improvements in diversity and inclusion in their workforce and deliver measurable improvements in their culture and business performance.

Among its customers are Sodexo, RSA Insurance Ireland, 123.ie, FBD insurance, Linesight, Kilsaran, the Public Appointments Service, IPB insurance and Teagasc.

“In 2016, Inclusio set out to solve a problem and bring a scientific-evidenced approach for employers to listen to the collective voice of their people and to measure, track and act on diversity and inclusion,” said Sandra Healy, founder and chief executive. “Our software helps organisations pinpoint and focus diversity and inclusion actions in a more strategic way. We are now beginning to create international and sector benchmarks – with a focus on leading the way globally in this space.”

The new roles will include technology, sales and marketing positions, and will be created over the next 18-24 months. Inclusio already employs 35 staff, and the new roles are expected to be based at its Dublin headquarters.

“This funding and jobs boost will further help us on our journey of scaling our team and offering our knowledge and expertise to ensure companies can get diversity and inclusion right and ensure that it’s not a tickbox exercise,” said Ms Healy.

The company previously raised €2.1 million in funding, bringing its total raised to date to €6.2 million.

The news of the latest funding was welcomed by Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney. “The jobs created by Inclusio will serve a number of different areas including tech, sales and marketing, and highlight the innovation at the core of the Irish-start up sector which is a central element to our economy.”