Permanent TSB appoints former civil servant Julie O’Neill as new chairperson

Permanent TSB has appointed Julie O’Neill as chair of the board, following the decision by Robert Elliott to retire.

Ms O’Neill will take up her new role on March 31st, when Mr Elliott’s six-year term expires. She will serve as an independent non-executive director with immediate effect.

This marks a return to the board for Ms O’Neill, who served a six-year term on the bank’s board between 2014 and 2020.

Her appointment comes following a process to select a new chairperson with the support of an executive search firm. Mr Elliott told the bank’s board in January last year that he planned to leave the role when his term was finished.

Chief executive of Permanent TSB Eamonn Crowley congratulated Ms O’Neill on her appointment. “Julie’s extensive business experience and in-depth knowledge of the Bank and wider industry will be invaluable as we further transform and grow the banks,” he said.

Ms O’Neill has extensive executive and board experience, and has held a number of senior government positions, including secretary general of the Department of Transport and the Department of Marine and Natural Resources.

She is also chairperson of the Convention Centre Dublin, XL Insurance Company SE and AXA Life Europe. She also served on Ryanair Group’s board, a role she retired from in September last year.

“Permanent TSB is uniquely positioned in the Irish market to provide something different for customers and the economy and I look forward to working with the board, Eamonn and the wider team to deliver on the Bank’s ambition to become Ireland’s best personal and small business bank,” Ms O’Neill said.