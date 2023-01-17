Davos starts, Netflix and live sports, and budget measures that have put money in your pocket

A police officer stands on the roof of a hotel in Davos. The World Economic Forum started on Monday, with warnings of a global recession. Photograph: Markus Schreiber/PA

Business leaders are more pessimistic about global prospects than at any stage in more than a decade, according to a new survey released by PwC on the eve of the World Economic Forum. Joe Brennan is in Davos.

In our personal finance feature this week, Fiona Reddan looks at the various tax and social welfare measures from Budget 2023 that took effect this month and should put more money into your pocket.

The HSE has taken steps to allow doctors see exactly what medicines are currently available to treat the surge in winter respiratory infections following concern about delays in patients getting access to medication. Dominic Coyle reports.

The European Union is exploring a collective tax breaks and incentives plan to prevent green tech industries being lured away to the United States by the subsidies offered by the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act. Naomi O’Leary has the details.

In her weekly media and marketing column, Laura Slattery examines why Netflix so far shied away from live sports streaming, unlike its major streaming rivals.

Insolvent Irish tech company Altada is set to be sold but there could yet be some twists and turns to the story, writes Cantillon.

Belfast-based scientific software company SciLeads said it will create up to 50 jobs in the next two years, doubling its workforce as the company plans to expand its business. Ciara O’Brien has the details.

In Q&A, a reader wonders if renting out the house of his mother, who is unwell and living with his sister, could have tax implications down the road and possibly impact on her being able to access the Fair Deal scheme. Dominic Coyle offers some guidance.

In Me & My Money, actor Phelim Drew recalls being scammed online when trying to buy a caravan.

