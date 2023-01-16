Irish goods exports increased by 27% in the first 11 months of 2022

Irish goods exports increased by 27 per cent in the first 11 months of 2022 compared with the same period the previous year, data from the Central Statistics Office shows.

The value of goods exports for the period January to November 2022 increased by €41 billion to €193.7 billion when compared with the same period of 2021.

The value of goods exports increased by €1.7 billion, or 11 per cent, to €17.3 billion in November compared with November 2021.

The value of goods imports for the first 11 months of 2022 increased by €36.2 billion, or 39 per cent, to €129 billion when compared with the same period of 2021.

The value of goods imports increased by €1.4 billion, or 14 per cent, to €11.9 billion in November compared with the same month of 2021.

In terms of monthly fluctuations, seasonally adjusted goods exports decreased by just over €2 billion (-11 per cent) to €16.2 billion in November compared with October, according to preliminary figures.

Seasonally adjusted goods imports decreased by €1.4 billion (-12 per cent) to €10.9 billion leading to a decrease of €579 million (-10 per cent) in the seasonally adjusted trade surplus to €5.3 billion in November compared with October.

Seasonal adjustment compares month-to-month data by removing fluctuations that may occur due to seasonal patterns in trade.

Exports to Britain were €1.6 billion, which was 9 per cent of total exports in November. The products accounting for the largest share of exports were chemicals and related products at €571 million, and food and live animals at €364 million.

Imports from Britain in November 2022 were just over €2 billion, which was 17 per cent of the total value of imports. Imports of mineral fuels accounted for €612 million, and imports of chemicals and related products were valued at €402 million.

The EU accounted for €6.6 billion (38 per cent) of total goods exports in November, of which €1.7 billion went to the Netherlands, €1.4 billion went to Belgium and €1.3 billion went to Germany.

The USA was the main non-EU destination accounting for €5.2 billion (30 per cent) of total exports in November.

Exports of medical and pharmaceutical products increased by €569 million (9 per cent) to €6.7 billion in November compared with November 2021. This represented 39 per cent of total exports.

Imports of mineral fuels, lubricants and related products increased by €288 million (40 per cent) to €1 billion in November compared with November 2021.