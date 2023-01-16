Sports Surgery Clinic in Santry sold to global healthcare group UPMC

Global healthcare group UPMC is acquiring the Sports Surgery Clinic (SSC), an independent hospital located in the northern Dublin suburb of Santry.

UPMC, which has nearly 100,000 employees around globe and a presence in US, Europe, and Asia, said the acquisition would dramatically expand its ability to provide world-class orthopaedic and sports medicine care in Ireland.

SSC will become part of UPMC’s network of orthopaedic, sports medicine and rehabilitation facilities, and will also become UPMC’s fourth hospital in Ireland, joining UPMC Whitfield in Waterford, UPMC Kildare in Clane and UPMC Aut Even in Kilkenny.

“With the acquisition of the Sports Surgery Clinic, we will have the ability to expand our already trusted and high-quality care to more patients across Ireland and beyond,” said Charles Bogosta, president of UPMC International.

“SSC will complement our existing network of orthopaedic care in the US and Europe and ensures that we can provide access to care to more patients, close to home.”

Founded in 2007 by orthopaedic surgeon Ray Moran, the 101-bed SSC has become a centre of excellence for joint replacement and surgery for sports soft tissue injuries in Ireland.

The SSC currently has more than 40 consultants in orthopaedic surgery and allied specialties, supported by a team of more than 400 nurses, physiotherapists and other health care professionals.

“This is an exciting development for all of us involved with Sports Surgery Clinic and we are delighted to be joining forces with UPMC,” said Mr Moran.

“It brings together like-minded and innovative teams whose combined experience and expertise will benefit the patients that we serve.

“We look forward to working with UPMC to build on the legacy of excellence and innovation that the Sports Surgery Clinic has established as we expand the scope and location of our services for the benefit of patients.”

David Beirne, senior vice president of UPMC International, said: “The addition of SSC will position UPMC as an all-Ireland network of care and builds upon our commitment to clinical excellence since establishing our first cancer centre here in 2006.

“This pending acquisition is just the latest expansion of UPMC’s clinical care in Ireland. In addition to the current three hospitals and concussion network, UPMC operates two advanced radiotherapy centres, three sports medicine clinics and several outpatient facilities across the country.”

The acquisition is subject to approval by Ireland’s Competition and Consumer Protection Commission. Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.