Gas price cap impact, Twitter settles court case, central bank executives questioned

A day after EU member states reached a deal to impose an emergency cap on the price of gas, energy minister Eamon Ryan has said it could impact Ireland even though the country uses a different exchange to buy gas. Naomi O’Leary has the details.

An survey carried out for the IDA has shown the long hiring spree of the last few years appears to have come to an end. Ciara O’Brien reports.

The High Court has been asked to strike out a businessman’s claim that he was fraudulently misled by Davy stockbrokers and 16 of its former employees when they allegedly made a multimillion profit from the sale of his Anglo Irish Bank bonds.

Twitter’s Irish-based senior executive Sinead McSweeney has settled her High Court action against the company. No details of any agreement between the sides was given in court. Aodhan O’Faolain was in court.

Members of the Central Bank of Ireland commission challenged the governor and other executives last month about rising costs at the organisation at a time when an era of super profits generated by it in the wake of the financial crisis is coming to an end, Joe Brennan reports.

The EU Ombudsman recommended changes to how the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) provides regular reports to the European Commission on cases involving so-called Big Tech firms, in a move that may give the commission greater insight to the DPC’s handling of issues with the major technology companies based in Dublin.

Ciara also reports that Ryanair has agreed a four year pay deal with Irish pilots. The union, Forsa, will now put the agreement to its members but recommends it be accepted.

Staying with aviation, European passenger traffic is set to be 9 per cent below pre-pandemic (2019) levels next year, and a full recovery has now been pushed back to 2025, according to new report from industry group Airports Council International (ACI) Europe. Colin Gleeson has the story.

Latest data from the CSO shows Dublin city accounted for 18 per cent of unleaded petrol sales and 13 per cent of diesel sales last year. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

The National Asset Management Agency has completed a €500 million programme of surplus transfers to the exchequer for 2022. Laura Slattery has the story.

Laura also reports on the gender pay report at Mediahuis Ireland, the owner of the Irish Independent and other titles, which showed a pay gap of more than 20 per cent.

Plans for the proposed National Children’s Science Centre for Dublin and refurbishment of parts of the National Concert Hall (NCH) have been put on hold following an appeal to An Bord Pleanála. Gordon Deegan has the story.

Gordon also reports on profits increasing at Kellogg’s main Irish unit last year.

Finally, in her column, Sarah O’Connor asks how much changed for ordinary workers in 2022 despite predictions to the contrary.

