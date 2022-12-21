Chair of Dublin-based Bank of America Europe steps down

US banker Anne Finucane is stepping down as chair of Dublin-based Bank of America Europe and passing the torch to vice chairman Paul Donofrio.

Ms Finucane will leave her post at the end of the month at the company’s European banking subsidiary, sources said. She will also exit her position as board member at Bank of America Securities Europe, but continue on the company’s global advisory council, the sources said.

A representative for Bank of America declined to comment.

Ms Finucane became the firm’s first chair of Bank of America Europe in 2018, and was the first female vice chairman at the parent company. She oversaw its transition through Brexit, and led sustainable-finance efforts and global strategy. At the end of 2021, Ms Finucane transitioned to the non-executive chairman role at Bank of America Europe.

READ MORE

Post office quarrels / Drug dealing impacts city centre businesses Listen | 00:00 CEO of An Post David McRedmond joins Ciaran Hancock to discuss the ongoing row between An Post and the UK’s Post Office over the implementation of post-Brexit customs rules, which is resulting in thousands of online purchases being returned to British retailers. Later on, we hear from two Dublin city centre business owners, Stephen Kennedy of Copper+Straw cafe and Sean Crescenzi of Happy Endings restaurant. They speak about the impact that anti-social behaviour and drug dealing, in and around Aston Quay, is having on their businesses and the immediate and long-term solutions they would like to see implemented to address the issue.

Last month, she announced a carbon climate venture with Bank of America alum Tom Montag. Their new firm, Rubicon Carbon, is looking to raise $1 billion (€940 million) or a business aimed at the market for emissions offsets, and is backed by TPG.

Ms Finucane, 70, has worked her way up in the banking industry since 1995, when she was at Bank of America predecessor Fleet Bank. As one of the most senior women at the company, she’s been responsible for environmental, social and governance goals, as well as capital deployment and public policy efforts.

Mr Donofrio, 62, is vice chairman of Bank of America and was chief financial officer from 2015 until last year, when the bank announced its most significant leadership changes since the financial crisis. He was named vice chairman of Bank of America, overseeing sustainable finance, which he will continue to do. He has also held investment-banking roles in Europe.

The most recent accounts for Bank of America Europe show it increased pretax profits almost 13-fold to $749 million in 2021. – Bloomberg