Ryanair signs deal with Fórsa union to restore Irish pilots’ pay

Ryanair has been in talks with pilots over the restoration of pay for several months.

Ryanair has confirmed it has signed a four-year pay deal with the Fórsa union and its Irish pilots that will see Covid-related pay cuts restored and a programme of pay increases implemented.

The company said pay cuts previously agreed during the Covid-19 pandemic would be fully restored in the pilots’ December payroll. The deal, which was struck following discussions at the Workplace Relations Commission on Friday, also allows for three years of pay increases spread over the next four years.

Ryanair’s people director, Darrell Hughes, said the company welcomed the deal.

“This agreement which includes annual pay increases for the next four years now brings our Irish pilots into line with similar pay restoration deals concluded with our other pilot unions across Europe over the past nine months,” Mr Hughes said. “We are grateful for the assistance of the WRC in reaching this sensible agreement with Fórsa and our Irish pilots.”

Talks between the two sides have been ongoing since April, when the airline first offered to restore half the pilots’ Covid-19 20 per cent pay cut this year, followed by the remaining 10 per cent next year, if profits reached pre-pandemic levels.