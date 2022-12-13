Brennans bakery ‘never’ intended to end catering contract on Christmas Eve, court hears

Brennans bakery has agreed the company operating its canteen can continue to do so until a tendering process has been completed in March.

A High Court dispute over the catering for staff at Brennans bakery in Dublin has been adjourned to March after it was agreed the company operating the canteen can continue to do so until a tendering process has been completed.

Ciaran Monaghan, trading as Ciaran Monaghan Catering, last week applied for an injunction preventing Joseph Brennan Bakeries Unlimited Company from terminating a contract for the provision of catering services at its bakery.

Mr Monaghan said his company had provided catering services in the bakery’s canteen for almost 30 years.

Arising out of a decision by Brennans to end its contract, and an alleged failure to progress a tendering process for the further provision of such services, he alleged his “entire business and livelihood” and that of his firm’s nine employees would end on Christmas Eve.

When the matter returned to court on Tuesday, Mr Justice Brian O’Moore was told by barrister Joe Jeffers, for Monaghan Catering, that following out-of-court discussions between the parties, the matter could be adjourned to a date in late March.

Counsel said Brennans had agreed to provide certain undertakings, including that his client will continue to remain in situ and provide catering services at the bakery.

As part of the undertaking, Brennans said the tendering process for the provision of catering services will be completed by the middle of March 2023. If his client is successful in the tendering process, the proceedings may become moot, counsel said.

Barrister Arthur Cush, for Brennans, said his side was consenting to the matter being adjourned on foot of undertakings granted by the bakery operator. Counsel stressed to the court that it had “never been” Brennans’ intention to terminate the plaintiff’s business contract on Christmas Eve as had been alleged.

Previously, the court heard Mr Monaghan’s company has provided catering services for Brennans bakery in Walkinstown, Dublin, for 28 years. Last June, Brennans informed the catering firm it was terminating its arrangement and putting the contract out for tender to various vendors.

Mr Monaghan’s firm was told it could apply for the contract.

However, he claimed the tendering process had not progressed and the company refused to extend the six-month notice period it gave Monaghan Catering in June. Mr Monaghan had claimed his company’s contract would come to an end on Christmas Eve and made an application to the High Court for an injunction restraining the company from terminating the contract.

The court had granted Monaghan Catering permission to serve short notice of the injunction proceedings on the defendant.