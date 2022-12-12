Quality of life in Ireland has dropped over the past five years, survey finds

When respondents were asked what would improve quality of life most, the strongest response was for affordable housing. Photograph: Alan Betson

A strong majority of Irish people, 69 per cent, have rated their quality of life positively, according to a survey conducted last month. However, 60 per cent felt the general quality of life in Ireland had disimproved over the past five years.

The cost of energy was the main worry of the 1,000 people surveyed at the end of November, with 56 per cent “very worried”, followed by cost of living at 46 per cent, and housing at 33 per cent.

Perhaps surprisingly, the over 55s were more worried about climate change than younger cohorts, with under 35s most worried about sufficient public transport services and housing.

In general, when asked what would improve quality of life most, the strongest responses were for affordable housing, at 24 per cent, and enhanced transport options, at 23 per cent.

READ MORE

Affordable housing was clearly skewed towards younger people, particularly those between 25 and 34, but would make “very little difference” to 40 per cent of Irish adults.

Generally, improved ‘public infrastructure’, such as public amenities, street lights, cycle lanes, etc., were ranked above affordable eldercare and childcare as enhancing people’s quality of life.

The survey, commissioned by Ibec (Irish Businesss and Employers Confederation), which represents Irish businesses, involved quotas set on gender, age, social class and region to achieve a sample aligned with the national population.

[ The subtle danger climate change poses to ‘highly vulnerable’ Ireland ]

Commenting on the findings, Ibec executive director of lobbying and influence Fergal O’Brien said “the next 10 years will see a transformation in the country. By 2030 there will be 1.1 million additional people on the island.

“Quality of life issues are now core for the business community and unless we successfully address challenges in relation to housing and other aspects, in addition to the social fallout, Ireland will also struggle to succeed economically.”

If Ireland was “to continue to be a great place to do business and a place where the intangibles of talent, skills and mobile capital meet, then we must translate this increased public and private ambition into sustained and tangible improvements in Ireland’s quality of life across the country,” he said.

He noted that Ibec’s Better Lives, Better Business campaign set out “a range of policy proposals and positions aimed at contributing to the public debate on housing, planning, energy, social policy and infrastructure.”

The national survey was carried out as part of Amárach’s November omnibus, a syndicated survey whereby clients can include questions.