Employment at IDA client companies up 9% in 2022 despite tech slowdown

IDA Ireland said last month that the pipeline of tech investments remains strong for next year despite a slowdown in the sector. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

IDA Ireland, the agency charged with attracting foreign direct investment to Ireland, on Monday reported a “substantial increase” in employment at its client companies in 2022 despite worsening economic conditions and a slowdown in the global tech sector.

In its annual results for 2022, the inward investment agency said that total employment at IDA companies now stands at 301,475, an increase of more than 33,400, or 9 per cent, from 2021.

IDA Ireland said job losses within the ecosystem of companies it supports remain at “historically low levels”.

Slightly more than 8,400 jobs were lost at the agency’s clients in 2022, it said, giving a net jobs gain of 24,019 for 2022 alone.

READ MORE

However, the survey of companies from which the agency’s results are drawn took place before October 31st, after which a number of high profile IDA clients – including Meta, Twitter, Stripe and Zendesk – announced significant Irish job losses.

Those cuts will be included in the agency’s 2023 results, said IDA interim chief executive Mary Buckley.

Overall, the agency said it won 242 investments this year, roughly in line with 2021 when it secured 241 investments. Some 103 of the 242 investments won in 2022 were new companies to Ireland.

Just over half of the investments won this year went to regional locations, the IDA said, with employment growth in every region of the State.

“The strong growth of the past decade in FDI employment continues in 2022 despite turbulent global environment,” Ms Buckley said.

Looking forward, the agency said there was a positive pipeline for the first half of next year but that the outlook was more uncertain for second half of 2023.

“Sustaining Ireland’s FDI performance in this climate of significant uncertainty, with persistent risks, requires a renewed focus on capacity constraints and competitiveness challenges,” Ms Buckley said.