Amgen agrees €24.7bn deal for Dublin-based Horizon Therapeutics - Bloomberg

Amgen has agreed to buy Dublin-based Horizon Therapeutics at a valuation of about $26 billion (€24.7 billion), Bloomberg reported on Monday morning, citing people familiar with the agreement, in what would be the US multinational’s biggest-ever acquisition.

The US biotechnology giant offered around $116.50 (€110.70) for each Horizon share, according to the person, who asked Bloomberg not to be identified as the information is private. The offer price is at roughly a 20 per cent premium to Horizon’s closing price of $97.29 (€92.48) on Friday.

It was reported last week that the US biotechnology giant was in advanced discussions with Horizon. The deal or announcement could be delayed and talks could still fall apart, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Horizon shares have surged 24 per cent since November 29th when it disclosed Amgen, Sanofi, and a Johnson & Johnson unit were in preliminary talks toward a possible acquisition. That pushed its market value to $22 billion (€20.9 billion), prompting Sanofi to back out Sunday, as J&J did earlier this month. Amgen has a market value of about $149 billion (€141.7 billion) after rising 24 per cent this year.

Sanofi said on Sunday that it will not proceed with an offer for Horizon because the “transaction price expectations do not meet our value creation criteria”. A takeover by the French drugmaker would have been one of its largest, Bloomberg said.

Representatives for Amgen and Horizon could not be immediately reached by Bloomberg for comment outside of regular business hours. The Wall Street Journal first reported that a deal between the companies could be finalised by Monday.

Traded on the Nasdaq exchange and headquartered in Dublin, Horizon gets almost half of its $3.6 billion (€3.4 billion) in annual sales from Tepezza, a treatment for a painful autoimmune condition called thyroid eye disease. Other top drugs include Krystexxa for chronic gout and Ravicti, a treatment for inborn urea disorders.

Amgen, based in Thousand Oaks, California, last month reported revenue and profit that beat analyst estimates as 11 drugs had record quarterly sales and the company kept operating expenses in check.

Emerging from the exhausting focus on Covid-19, big drugmakers are resuming their search for innovative therapies, especially for those that treat rare diseases and cancer. Still, growing market volatility and a looming economic recession could dampen the appetite for deal making. – Bloomberg