Housing market report, Makhlouf on interest rates, Donohoe remains at Eurogroup

(L-R) President of the Eurogroup, Irish Finance minister Paschal Donohoe, Sweden's Minister of Finance Elisabeth Svantesson and German Finance Minister Christian Lindner at the start of Eurogroup finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 05 December 2022.

The housing market appears to have begun cooling in recent months, with price growth slowing and mortgage approvals tapering off. Now though the Banking & Payments Federation of Ireland warn the chronic shortage of supply and soaring rents will keep upward pressure on prices for some time to come.

Traders and mortgage holders across Europe have been parsing central bankers words in recent months for any guidance on what the ECB may do at its next interest rates decision. Well on Monday, Central Bank of Ireland governor Gabriel Makhlouf gave arguably the clearest signal on the ECB’s plans for this month’s rates decision. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Paschal Donohoe may be about to step down as Minister for Finance, but he will remain as Eurogroup president after being reelected to the post unopposed. Naomi O’Leary has the details.

In Your Money, Dominic Coyle answers a question on what to do with an investment property in retirement , while Fiona Reddan looks at new pension options for business owners and the self employed. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your pocket try signing up to On the Money, the new weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers. You can read the latest edition of the newsletter here.

Also in Your Money, Dominic deals with whether to pursue a sibling over how a mother’s will was handled 18 years ago, and restaurateur Anne Haugh talks through her spending habits.

Elsewhere, a motor dealership employee sacked during a “heated” row with a managing director over paperwork has been awarded €2,700 for unfair dismissal.

In her column, Laura Slattery looks at the slew of media CEOs leaving their posts this year.

Fears of a gas shortage this winter have gripped Europe, but a new analysis from the MaREI research centre at UCC warns over reliance on the fossil fuel is holding back the transition to cleaner fuels. Kevin O’Sullivan reports.

If you’re a landlord based overseas you are set to face tighter tax rules on managing rental income. Dominic has the story.

A worrying report amid the slowing economy: a third of Irish SMEs have been forced to write off bad debts in the past 12 months, according to a survey by financial services group Bibby. Eoin has the story.

Cantillon takes a closer look at Gabriel Makhlouf’s comments on interest rates, and what they mean for where rates will ultimately end up. It also assesses the absurdity of the British press reaction to the trailer for Netflix’s show about Harry and Meghan.

The sale of a single site made a significant contribution to profits at developer Noel Smyth’s Bridgeclip business last year. Gordon Deegan has the details.

PwC Ireland has announced its acquisition of accountancy firm Twomey Moran Partners, one of the largest independent tax advisers in the country. Ian Curran reports.

Gordon also reports that pretax profits at the OHM Group, which distributes Jaguar and Land Rover brands here, rose by 90 per cent to €4.23 million last year.

The saga of what happens to aircraft lessors who have had planes detained in Russia amid the war in Ukraine took another twist, with three firms going to court over insurers refusing to indemnify them for the loss of the planes.

Finally it was a good day for our own Ian Curran who won the gong for best business feature at the UCD Smurfit School Business Journalist Awards on Monday.

