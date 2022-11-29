New Greencore chief Dalton Phillips says company on right track as profit climbs

Dublin-headquartered food group Greencore grew its operating profit nearly 22 per cent this year, its full year results show.

Overall, group operating profit at the company increased to £52.1 million (€60.3 million) from £42.8 million the year before. Reported group revenue increased by 31.3 per cent to £1.7 billion in the year to September 30th, 2022.

The company said the revenue growth was driven by a combination of increased volumes, a double digit percentage increase in underlying pricing, and increased revenue in its Irish ingredients trading business.

Its adjusted operating profit rose from £39 million to £72.2 million. Group profit before tax was £39.8 million last year compared to £27.8 million the year before.

The company’s report also references an “IT security incident” that resulted in temporary unauthorised access to part of its systems. The group incurred net costs of £1.9 million as a result of the incident.

This included insurance recovery of £8.6 million against the business impact and costs relating to the incident.

In terms of outlook, Greencore said its revenue performance in the early weeks of its current financial year “has broadly held up”.

“We remain cautious about the potential impact of the recessionary environment and cost-of-living factors on consumer spending through the year ahead, the impact of which has not yet been fully absorbed by the consumer,” it said.

“We expect that 2023 will be a year of further substantial inflation and are working closely with our customers on recovery and mitigation.

“We continue to make decisions on customer contracts which are no longer economic, with a heightened focus on our ability to recover inflation.”

Greencore chief executive Dalton Philips, who joined the group recently from the DAA, said the company “has made great progress in recovering from a very challenging period with revenue, profits, leverage and returns all improving significantly”.

“My first few weeks in the CEO role have confirmed to me the fantastic capability and potential of this business,” he said.

“Our leading market positions, close customer relationships, well invested facilities and intense focus on efficiencies give us confidence as we continue to navigate our way through the challenges of the current macroeconomic climate.”