Bord Gáis Energy Theatre and Marker hotel oppose plan for kiosks

The Bord Gáis Energy Theatre and the five star Marker hotel are opposing plans for two retail kiosks at Grand Canal Square in Dublin’s Silicon Docks.

Rita Crosie, wife of developer Harry Crosbie, has also voiced her objections to the planned retail kiosks replacing two metal boxes on the square. Her company, Fastwell Ltd, was the lead designer of the square.

Landscape architect and Harvard academic Prof Martha Schwartz has told Dublin City Council that the proposal would “significantly alter the overall design of the square. We therefore strongly object to this planning proposal.”

The operator of the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Crownway Entertainment, claims that the proposal would reduce safety standards for users of Grand Canal Square and the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in particular.

IPUT plc and Irish Life Assurance have also lodged objections.

Planning consultant for Fastwell, William Doran, told the council that the two kiosks would be operated as part of the Cafe Bar H business, with one kiosk selling coffee bar and the second flowers.

Advancing the case for the application, Mr Doran said that “women, generally, are unhappy at crossing the square alone at night. If the kiosks were brightly lit it would significantly reduce the area of shadow, improve safety and the appearance of the plaza for the visually impaired”.

Mr Doran went on to say that “Grand Canal Square at night can be a dark, menacing area, fraught, at times, with antisocial behaviour and not somewhere any individuals would venture unaccompanied, particularly in the vicinity of the metal boxes”.

He said that the overall concept of the square was good for its time. á“However as with all designs some elements fail to achieve ... these two metal boxes represent such a failure,” he added.

Mr Doran also said that planning permission had already been granted for two retail kiosks at the current location in 2015 but that planning permission expired after a High Court action which was resolved in favour of Fastwell Ltd.

However, general manager of the Marker hotel, Michael Davern, told the council that “the proposal compromises the iconic design of the square by a world renowned designer and could be detrimental to the vista and aesthetics from and of The Marker hotel”.