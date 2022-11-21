Paschal Donohoe submits candidacy for second term as Eurogroup president

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe speaking with his German counterpart and Eurogroup colleague Christian Lindner before a meeting of the powerful club at the EU headquarters in Brussel on November 7, 2022. Photograph: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has formally submitted his candidacy for a second term of the Eurogroup of Eurozone finance ministers, promising, among other things, to “broaden the transatlantic dialogue” the bloc has commenced with the United States since he took on the role two years ago.

If reelected by his European counterparts, Mr Donohoe, who is expected to move to the portfolio of Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform in the upcoming reshuffle, will retain his coveted position at the helm of the largely informal but powerful group of 19 finance ministers while also serving in his new Cabinet role.

In his letter of candidacy this morning, Mr Donohoe promised to further strengthen the European Banking Union, work towards the implementation of the digital Euro and to “broaden the transatlantic dialogues we have commenced with the United States”, which he said is “essential in building an economic Coalition that supports our economic policies”.

Under a relatively unusual proposal by the Government, Ireland’s next Minister for Finance, expected to be Fianna Fáil’s Michael McGrath after the reshuffle in December, would also attend the meetings in the role of Ireland’s representative under the plan.

However, there is some precedent for such an arrangement. For a period, Luxembourg had a separate finance minister who attended while Jean-Claude Juncker was Eurogroup president as well as being his country’s prime minister.

So far, Belgium and the Netherlands have publicly backed Mr Donohoe’s candidacy.

While there is some confidence in Government circles that Mr Donohoe will be successful in his reelection bid, Spanish Minister for Finance Nadia Calviño, who Mr Donohoe defeated in an election for the post in 2020, is considered a potential rival and could attract support if the Government’s proposal faces any opposition.

The deadline for applications is November 24th and the vote will take place on December 10th with the result decided by a simple majority of ten votes.