Circle K Ireland’s delivery fleet to be fuelled by HVO renewable diesel

Forecourt and convenience retailer Circle K has announced that its fleet of delivery vehicles will be fuelled exclusively by milesBIO HVO100 by early 2023. The company is the first fuel retailer in Ireland to use Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) renewable diesel in its fleet of delivery vehicles. It said this would be the equivalent of over 2,000 cars being removed from the road once the roll-out is complete.

Circle K’s fuel station located at Dublin Port will be the first to fuel the fleet with HVO renewable diesel, with work under way at two further locations in Galway and Cork, to ensure Circle K’s full fleet of vehicles will be powered by milesBIO HVO100 by early next year.

This type of fuel is a fossil-free biofuel made from waste, byproducts and derived products not intended for human consumption from the food industry and can be used to power diesel vehicles. HVO alternative diesel offers an up to 90 per cent reduction in carbon emissions over regular diesel, which will help to reduce the emissions from Circle K’s fleet of fuel delivery vehicles, it said.

It has been used by the company’s locations in Norway, Sweden and Denmark in recent years.

“Circle K is committed to implementing environmentally sustainable practices across our product range and operations as well as supporting our customers to reduce their level of carbon emissions,” said Jonathan Diver, fuels director with Circle K Ireland.

The Government has set a target to reduce transport carbon emissions by 50 per cent by 2030.