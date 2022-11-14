Bank of Ireland confirms Myles O’Grady appointment as CEO

Myles O'Grady has been named chief executive of Bank of Ireland. Photograph: Eric Luke / The Irish Times Stock File Archive Allied Irish Banks AIB Directors David Duffy Chief Executive , with Fergus Murphy Director of Products and Capital Markets Myles O'Grady, Director of Finance AIB Annual results

Bank of Ireland confirmed on Monday that Myles O’Grady, the group’s former chief financial officer, will become its next chief executive.

The appointment, effective from Thursday, comes months after Mr O’Grady left the bank in March to join Musgrave Group, the food wholesaler and retailer. He subsequently quit Musgrave in August to pursue “unique leadership opportunity”, which sources said was the Bank of Ireland leadership role.

“I am delighted to welcome Myles back to Bank of Ireland as group chief executive officer. Myles is an exceptional leader with a strong track record of delivery,” said the bank’s chairman, Patrick Kennedy. “The focus of the board remains on the execution and delivery of the significant opportunities available to the group. Myles’ appointment underlines the Board’s commitment to the ongoing successful execution of its existing strategy.”

Senior Bank of Ireland executive Gavin Kelly, who stepped in as interim CEO after previous incumbent Francesca McDonagh left the bank in September to join Credit Suisse, “will work closely with Myles to support a smooth transition into the role of group CEO, and will remain a key member of the group executive committee,” the company said.

Mr O’Grady, who was previously a top finance executive at AIB, joined Bank of Ireland in June 2019 in a senior finance role. He was appointed chief financial officer in October 2019 and a member of the board the following January.

He was heavily involved in AIB’s return to the stock market through an initial public offering (IPO) in 2017 as its group director of finance and investor relations, before quitting the second-largest bank by assets in the middle of 2018.

He subsequently took on the role of chief financial officer at housebuilder DRes which was being lined up at the time for flotation.

US private-equity giant Lone Star and Patrick Durkan, managing director of Durkan Residential, were behind DRes. However, the transaction was put on ice in late 2018 and Lone Star decided to develop its large Irish land bank that it was planning to roll into the IPO through its own house building unit, Quintain.