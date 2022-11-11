Eason’s value rises to €67m despite sales still below pre-Covid levels

The sale of Eason's O’Connell Street store is expected to release another €15m to shareholders. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

The value of Eason’s retail business has increased to €67 million in spite of its sales still being below pre-pandemic levels, shareholders in the Irish-owned business have been told.

In a trading update sent this week, Eason chairman David Dilger said that “based on professional advice”, the retail business has been valued at “over €67 million, significantly more than our target and expectations” when the property and retail units were separated in 2018 as part of a large restructuring of the books and stationery group.

This price includes one property in Blanchardstown in Dublin, which was purchased last year and is valued at €9.6 million.

Accounts for Eason Retail plc show that its revenue rose by almost 12 per cent to €104 million in the 12 months to January 30th, 2022. But its sales were still 9.7 per cent below its pre-Covid trading levels on a group basis and 34 per cent lower in like-for-like terms for its shops, which resulted in an €8 million “margin hit”, Mr Dilger said.

“Turnover for full year ‘23 is expected to be down 30 per cent on the same pre-Covid numbers reflecting the slow return of customers to retail stores,” he added. “Unfortunately, we believe the significant challenges facing city centre locations, particularly in Dublin, will be long lasting.”

Its after-tax profit rose to €3.4 million last year from €759,000 a year earlier.

The accounts note record revenues from Eason’s online unit and a strong performance from the specialist Dubray book shops. The group was subject to lockdown restrictions between February and May of 2021.

Eason was restructured in 2018, with the property and retail business being legally separated. All of the company’s properties, except its flagship store at O’Connell Street in Dublin, have since been sold. This has released €35 million in payments to shareholders over the past four years, with another €19.4 million used to provide a capital for the retail arm.

The sale of the O’Connell Street store is expected to release another €15 million to shareholders. As part of the restructuring process, Eason’s executive directors – Liam Hanly and Niall Gaffey – were offered long-term incentives to meet certain financial targets. Eason Retail’s accounts note that €4.76 million has been set aside for these incentives, with the precise bonus “due to be determined in 2023″.

“The size of the provision reflects the substantial over-delivery on our original plans,” Mr Dilger told shareholders.

Post the year end, about 30 staff at its stores and head office availed of a voluntary redundancy programme, at a cost of €2.4 million to the company. Eason Retail received €10.5 million in Covid wage subsidies from the Government last year.