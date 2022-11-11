How exposed is the Irish economy to tech cuts? Plus Eason’s latest numbers, and risks for women in hybrid work

Meta contractors in the Republic could be the next to receive bad news about their jobs as the tech giant moves ahead with its cost-cutting plans, reports Ciara O’Brien. The Facebook-owner uses the services of about 6,000 contractors in Ireland and they have so far been unaffected by cutbacks.

Amazon meanwhile is the latest of the State’s stable of giant tech employers to say it is reviewing operations, writes Ian Curran. The group, which employs 5,000 here, is looking at trimming back unprofitable business units.

So what will it all mean for the wider Irish economy? Eoin Burke-Kennedy takes a look at the tax behind the tech in our long-read Agenda feature, noting that corporation tax receipts are heavily concentrated in exactly the sector that is passing through undeniably testing times. There could be pitfalls ahead, he writes.

John FitzGerald considers a similar theme in his Economics column, highlighting the potential for a significant negative impact on Irish tax revenue in 2023 and 2024, Even if this proves temporary, it is worrying, he argues.

READ MORE

In Caveat, Mark Paul says there is a simple reason why the lay-offs at the Irish operations of internet giants have stoked such media and political skittishness: we realise it could all come crashing down like Celtic Tiger property values. The State has always played along with Big Tech’s fiscal cabaret even though, in its gut, it knows the numbers are sexed up, he writes.

Back in the world of the domestic economy, Ciarán Hancock reports that the value of Eason’s retail business has increased to €67 million, even though its sales remain below pre-pandemic levels. He also offers some insight on how the retailer sees city centre footfall settling in the near term.

The Central Bank has said this morning that just over a third of Ulster Bank and KBC Bank Ireland accounts that were open at the end of 2021 have been closed over the first 10 months of this year. This comes as exiting banks push customers to find new homes for their banking. Joe Brennan has the story.

Joe also reports on fresh Central Bank data showing that more than half of mortgage accounts in long-term arrears made no payments towards their home loans in the past two years. He has details too on Bank of Ireland’s plans to raise rates on its fixed mortgage products for new customers.

The rate of Irish home sales price inflation slowed somewhat in the three months to the end of September, according to a new analysis of the Property Price Register. Ian Curran has more on the report from Valuemyhome.

Hybrid working is beloved by many, but it doesn’t produce the best results for everybody, writes Olive Keogh in our Work section. She notes emerging evidence, for example, that women can be disadvantaged by the practice.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest.