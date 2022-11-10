Bank of Ireland increases fixed mortgage rates for new customers

Bank of Ireland is the second-last Irish mortgage lender to increase rates since the European Central Bank started hiking official borrowing costs in July. Photograph: Cyril Byrne / THE IRISH TIMES

Bank of Ireland said on Thursday that it raising the cost of fixed-rate mortgage products for new customers by 0.25 of a percentage point, making it the latest mortgage lender in the Irish market to make a move since the European Central Bank (ECB) started hiking its interest rates in July.

Existing customers electing to move onto a fixed-rate product with the bank, and those rolling off fixed-rate periods, are not affected by the increase for the time being. A spokesman for the bank declined to comment how long existing borrowers would continue to have this advantage over new customers.

“In light of recent interest rate increases by the ECB, Bank of Ireland is today announcing an increase to new fixed rate mortgages of 0.25 per cent. This increase applies only to new mortgages,” said Alan Hartley, direct of home buying at the bank. “Customers with existing mortgages with Bank of Ireland and who are considering re-fixing can still avail of unchanged fixed rates.”

New customers who already have a written quote from the bank for a lower fixed rate have until December 9th to draw down a mortgage on those terms.

The move would see, for example, Bank of Ireland’s five-year fixed rate for a mortgage with a loan-to-value ratio of less than 80 per cent rise to 3.25 per cent.

The European Central Bank (ECB) has hiked its main lending rate from zero to 2 per cent in less than three months.

AIB, ICS Mortgages, Finance Ireland and Avant Money have each increased rates on certain products since the ECB first moved in July. Permanent TSB, the sixth continuing mortgage lender in the market, is widely expected to also increase its rates in time.