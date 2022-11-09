Business

KBC Ireland deposits and loans fall ahead of sale to Bank of Ireland

Lender set to exit Ireland in early 2023

Joe Brennan
Wed Nov 9 2022 - 08:00

KBC Bank Ireland saw its deposits slump 43 per cent on the year to September while its loans declined 9 per cent as the Belgian-owned lender prepares to exit the market.

Although KBC Group has agreed to sell its Irish deposit book to Bank of Ireland as part of a deal to also transfer its performing loans, some 130,000 current account holders are now part of that transaction and are being pressed to find a new home for their banking. The first wave of forced current account closures is set to begin in December, after a six-month notice period.

KBC Group told analysts on Wednesday after it reported quarterly results that there was a pickup in loans redemptions here in advance of the planned transfer of loans to Bank of Ireland early in 2023. KBC Bank Ireland’s loan book stood at €9 billion at the end of September, down 9 per cent on the year and 5 per cent on the quarter.

Meanwhile, customer deposits at the Irish unit dropped 43 per cent on the year and 25 per cent on the quarter to €3 billion. It did not give a breakdown of how much of the deposit movements related to money in current accounts.

The Irish unit reported a €21 million net profit in the third quarter, compared to a €2 million loss for the previous three months. However, the earnings performance had little underlying meaning, as it was driven by one-off effects relating to the ongoing sale transaction with Bank of Ireland.

Joe Brennan is Markets Correspondent of The Irish Times

KBC Bank IrelandBank of Ireland
