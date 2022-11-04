Twitter the latest to cut jobs as tech feels the economic pinch

Social media giant Twitter began laying off its Irish staff on Friday as part of a global cost-cutting plan, but the company is just the latest in the sprawling tech sector to announce job losses as the economic chill continues to spread.

Stripe, Meta, Microsoft and Amazon have all moved to cut staff or freeze hiring in recent days, along with a host of other firms.

Irish-founded fintech Stripe said on Thursday it would 14 per cent of its staff worldwide amid the slowdown.

“We over-hired for the world we’re in, and it pains us to be unable to deliver the experience that we hoped that those impacted would have at Stripe,” chief executive Patrick Collison told staff.

Those cuts will return the Stripe’s staffing level to about what they were in February 2022, he added. It employs between 500 and 600 staff in Dublin. The company has not given specific details on how many Irish-based staff will go.

Facebook’s parent company Meta’s has initiated a global hiring freeze for most roles across the company, which also applies to its Irish business. The social media group is battling an advertising slump as well as rising competition.

In an internal memo to staff, Lori Goler, Meta’s head of people, said the company would “pause sourcing candidates and will not make any offers until the freeze is lifted later this year”.

It is understood the same memo was sent to its Irish operations, where the company directly employs more than 3,000 people.

An additional 6,000 people are employed at operations across multiple sites including Meta’s international headquarters in Dublin, Clonee data centre in Co Meath and Reality Labs in Cork.

There are also fears for jobs at Intel’s Irish business after the chip giant pledged to cut costs in an effort to weather a persistent slump in computer demand that is dragging down sales and profit and obstructing its turnaround efforts.

The impact of the global cuts on the company’s 5,000-strong workforce in Ireland is not yet known, nor is the potential impact on future hiring.

A spokeswoman for the company said the cuts would be decided based on business groups rather than geographical location. The situation is expected to become clearer in the coming weeks.

Amazon is pausing “new incremental hiring” across its corporate workforce. It has effectively stopped recruiting for new roles companywide, broadening a pullback in hiring that had already affected various teams, including the profitable advertising business.

The latest announcement doesn’t apply to frontline jobs in the operations and transportation groups, where hundreds of thousands of hourly workers pack and ship items.

PayPal recently announced plans to cut a total of 307 jobs from its Irish operations in Dundalk and Dublin.

Staff in Dundalk and Dublin were informed, some during a Microsoft Teams call, of what was proposed. Up to 172 of the roles affected were in Dundalk, with the rest in Dublin. Some work was relocated, possibly to Asia, while other positions were being axed.

Microsoft said in recent weeks it is planning to cut about 1,000 jobs globally across a range of areas following a revenue slowdown. The company pointed to “unfavourable foreign exchange rate movement”.

“Like all companies, we evaluate our business priorities on a regular basis, and make structural adjustments accordingly,” it said. “We will continue to invest in our business and hire in key growth areas in the year ahead.”

While Irish-founded Intercom announced a small number of job losses in Ireland at the start of September, the company is still hiring for key roles in its Irish-based engineering hub.

Social media group Snap is cutting a fifth of its 6,500-strong global workforce as it battles a slump in advertising.

Elsewhere, Klarna, Shopify and Peloton have all announced they would cut back on staff in recent months.

Google, which employs more than 9,000 people at its Dublin offices, has not opted for a hiring freeze.

The company, which has around 4,500 direct employees and a further 4,500 contractors, said it was slowing its hiring and sharpening its focus on hiring for engineering, technical and other critical roles, while also working to improve productivity.

Microsoft-owned LinkedIn is also continuing to hire. “LinkedIn employs over 2,000 staff in Ireland and we are continuing to hire for key roles in our Dublin office,” a spokesperson for the company said.