Drumshanbo Gunpowder Gin scoops ‘spirit of the year’ at US industry awards

Denise and Pat Rigney, the duo behind The Shed Distillery in Co Leitrim, pictured with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar earlier this year. Photograph: The Shed Distillery

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin, made by The Shed Distillery in Co Leitrim, has won spirit brand/distiller of the year in Wine Enthusiast magazine’s annual Wine Star Awards in the United States, a significant industry accolade.

The independent distillery bested competition from multinationals including Luis Vuitton Moët Hennessy, Jack Daniels owner Brown-Forman and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Teremana Tequila, which was also nominated in the category.

Pat Rigney, who owns The Shed with his wife and business partner Denise Rigney, said he was “immensely proud of this recognition for all our staff and team”, adding that it was “a dream come true” and like winning “the Champions League”.

He said it comes at an important time for Gunpowder as it continues to break into the all-important market for spirits in the US. “It gives confidence and stature to the brand,” Mr Rigney told The Irish Times on Thursday, “and says that this brand is here forevermore.”

Mr Rigney said: “Credit must go to my amazing family of team members in Drumshanbo and our long-term distribution partners, not least in the US with Palm Bay International.”

The company behind Gunpowder Gin, PJ Rigney Distillery & International Brands, was founded in 2014 and began producing gin two years later. Since then, the Rigney family have opened a €3.5 million visitor centre, gift shop and cafe at the site of the distillery in Drumshanbo, and secured listings with Four Seasons hotels, Royal Caribbean cruise ships, Whole Foods and Target in the US, as well as Disney.

Abridged accounts for the year to the end of September 2021 show that PJ Rigney Distillery & International Brands Ltd increased its accumulated profits to €8.7 million, with sales growing by about 30 per cent to more than €12 million.

Mr Rigney said sales are expected to grow 25 per cent globally to 250,000 cases this year with revenues hitting the €18 million mark. He said the brand had launched in new markets this year in Albania, Chile, Honduras, Portugal, Poland, Colombia and Paraguay and is now available in more than 60 countries worldwide.

The Shed is also about to launch “a major new initiative” in the US, Mr Rigney said: Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin with California Orange Citrus.