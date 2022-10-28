Retail sales fall sharply as cost-of-living crisis bites

Consumers are responding to the cost-of-living squeeze by cutting back on discretionary items. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Retail sales fell sharply in September as soaring prices prompted consumers to rein in spending on food, clothes and alcoholic beverages.

Central Statistics Office figures show sales in volume terms declined by 3.1 per cent last month and were down by 7 per cent on an annual basis.

Of 13 sectors, 11 recorded year-on year-declines as consumers responded to the cost-of-living squeeze by cutting back on discretionary items.

The largest monthly volume decreases were in food, beverages and tobacco (-7.2 per cent), clothing, footwear and textiles (-5.1 per cent), other retail sales (-5 per cent), and department stores (-4.2 per cent).

READ MORE

Car sales fell by 8.3 per cent on an annual basis.

Two sectors showed an annual increase in the volume of sales compared with September last year. Bar sales rose by 7.5 per cent compared with September 2021, but the CSO cautioned that sales in bars were still 16 per cent lower than pre-pandemic levels. Pharmaceuticals, medical and cosmetic articles also showed an annual increase in volume terms of 1.4 per cent.

In contrast to the volume, the value of retail sales in certain sectors rose, a reflection of higher prices rather than increased purchases. Sale in the fuel sector rose by 17.6 per cent year on year in the year while the corresponding volume fell by 3.9 per cent over the same period.

The CSO also noted the proportion of retail sales transacted online (from Irish-registered companies) rose marginally to 5.3 per cent in September from 4.8 per cent in August.

The latest figures point to a deteriorating outlook for retail. They come on the back of a separate report from AIB, which suggested consumers were cutting back on discretionary items such as clothes and hardware.

The latest AIB retail spend outlook report showed that discretionary spending declined in the third quarter of this year when compared to the same period last year.

While overall sales rose by 3.8 per cent in value terms, this rise can be explained by a rise in prices. In the third quarter, consumer prices were 8.6 per cent higher than in 2021, outpacing the rise in spending.