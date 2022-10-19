One of Ireland’s largest hotel chains adds €20 a night to room rate to cover inflation costs

One of the country’s largest hotel chains is adding €10 per room per night to cover the cost of its soaring energy bills, and about the same again to cover wage inflation and increased food and beverage costs.
Speaking on Inside Business, a podcast from The Irish Times, Sean O’Driscoll, co-founder and a director of Cliste Hospitality, said its energy bill will double this year to €4.2 million when compared with 2019, its last full year of trading before the pandemic.
“Our energy bill was €2.1 million in 2019, the last full year we were open. This year our bill will be €4.2 million ... and that equates to €10 additional energy costs for every room we sell.”
Sean O’Driscoll of Cliste Hospitality: “There were a number of hoteliers charging rates that were indefensible”
Cliste owns and operates eight hotels and runs three properties for other owners. Its portfolio comprises 1,200 bedrooms and the properties include the five-star Muckross Park in Killarney, Radisson Blu hotels in Athlone, Cork, Limerick and Sligo, the Dublin One Hotel, and the Tullamore Court in Offaly.
Mr O’Driscoll said the group had also experienced increases of between 15 and 20 per cent in its food and beverage costs, and “substantial” wage inflation. “For a hotel to stand still it probably needs to add at least €20 in rate [per night] just to cover the inflation environment at the moment.”
He said Government supports to subsidise business energy costs — announced in the budget — would cover about 15 per cent of the increase in its bills while energy saving initiatives have resulted in it trimming its number of kilowatt hours used by 18 per cent since 2019.
The group’s average net room rate this year will be about €125 after breakfast and VAT, and the increases to cover rising costs, Mr O’Driscoll said.