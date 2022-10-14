UK PM Truss reported to have sacked chancellor Kwarteng amid market turmoil

UK finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng (second left) arrives at London Heathrow Airport after travelling from the US ahead of schedule for urgent talks with Prime Minister Liz Truss as expectations grow that they will scrap parts of their mini-budget to reassure markets.

UK prime minister Liz Truss is reported to have sacked her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng as she plans to reverse parts of her economic strategy later on Friday following weeks of market pressure to explain how she’ll pay for her program of unfunded tax cuts.

Truss sacked Kwarteng at lunchtime on Friday, the BBC and Sky News reported, citing British government sources. It is not yet clear who will replace him.

The move comes as Truss plans to roll back at least parts of her economic plans. Attention has focused in recent days on whether she’ll cancel plans to freeze corporation tax next year, instead of raising it as previously planned.

Truss’s office said she will hold a press conference later on Friday, without providing any further details.

The pound erased losses against the euro.

There’s been a growing clamour for the embattled prime minister to reverse course ever since September 23rd, when Kwarteng announced the UK’s biggest set of unfunded tax cuts in half a century. That spooked the markets, sending the pound plummeting to a record low against the dollar and forcing the Bank of England into an emergency intervention to support the bond market. That is due to end on Friday, adding pressure on the government to act.

While the details are unclear as to which bits of her plan she’ll unpick, that Truss is having to do so at all is a major blow to the prime minister just over five weeks into her tenure. She and Kwarteng have staked their reputations on an all-out pitch for growth, and the premier has sought to portray herself as a leader who would be resolute in pursuing her goals.

News of the imminent U-turn came just as Kwarteng landed at London’s Heathrow airport, after he cut short his trip to the International Monetary Fund meetings in Washington. -- Additional reporting by Bloomberg