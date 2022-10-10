Kinzen’s losses narrowed in final full year of trading before Spotify sale

Losses at the Dublin based media start-up Kinzen, which was acquired last week by global music streaming giant Spotify, narrowed to €711,593 in 2021 as the business continued to expand.

Kinzen was founded in 2017 by former RTE Primetime presenter Mark Little, Áine Kerr and Paul Watson.

New accounts show that Kinzen Ltd recorded post-tax losses of €711,593 in the 12 months to the end of October last, compared with post-tax losses of €1.02 million in 2020.

Kinzen provides data and research to trust and safety professionals, content moderators and public policy makers, helping them stay ahead of threats such as dangerous misinformation, and hateful and violent content.

The company’s shareholder funds last year reduced from €702,349 to €444,887. Its cash funds more than doubled rising from €494,229 to €1.22 million.

Some of the early backers of the company included Enterprise Ireland and tech entrepreneur Ray Nolan.

Last year, the company continued to expand as its workforce increased from nine to 13.

Addressing the loss, a note stated that the directors had prepared cash flow projections that demonstrated that there were no material uncertainties regarding the company’s ability to meet its liabilities as they fell due and to continue as a going concern.

During the Covid pandemic, Kinzen was hired by the Department of Health to monitor and advise on the spread of misinformation about the pandemic and on efforts to curb it.

Former Irish Independent journalist and Facebook employee, Ms Kerr and Mr Little, a former Storyful chief executive, owned more than half of Kinzen before the sale to Spotify, with Mr Little being the largest shareholder.