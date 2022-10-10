Almost half of people report more stress at work due to pandemic

The European Agency for Safety and Health at Work published the survey findings to mark World Mental Health Day on Monday.

Almost half of EU workers have said that their work stress has increased as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new survey.

The European Agency for Safety and Health at Work published the survey findings to mark World Mental Health Day on Monday. It highlights the mental and physical health stressors for workers.

Almost half of respondents (46 per cent) said they are exposed to severe time pressure or work overload. Other factors causing stress include poor communication or cooperation within the organisation and a lack of control over work pace or work processes.

A number of work-related health issues that are commonly associated with stress are reported by a quite large proportion of workers: 30 per cent of respondents reported at least one health problem (overall fatigue, headaches, eyestrain, muscle problems or pain) caused or made worse by work.

However, according to 50 per cent of workers, the pandemic has made it easier to talk about mental health at work.

But, not all workers feel comfortable talking about how they feel. While 59 per cent said they feel comfortable speaking to their manager or supervisor about their mental health, 50 per cent worry that disclosing a mental health condition could have a negative impact on their career.

In terms of workplace initiatives and activities to prevent or reduce the risks, 42 per cent said information and training on wellbeing and coping with stress are provided at their workplace.

Access to counselling and psychosocial support (38 per cent) and awareness raising and other activities to provide information on safety and health (59 per cent) is also available.