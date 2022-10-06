Ryanair adds two new routes at Shannon Airport

Ryanair is to add two new routes to Shannon Airport for the summer. Photograph: Dave Thompson/PA

Ryanair is to add two new routes at Shannon Airport next summer and base a third aircraft at the airport, creating an additional 30 jobs.

The new routes will link the airport with Béziers in the South of France and Newcastle in the UK will begin operating from Shannon in late March. The twice-weekly Béziers service will run Mondays and Saturdays from March 27th, while the Newcastle service will run three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from March 26th.

This brings to 24 the number of routes Ryanair operates from the airport, with more than 180 weekly flights to be scheduled next summer.

Mary Considine, chief executive of the Shannon Airport Group, said the move demonstrated the airline’s commitment to the airport, and was another vote of confidence in Shannon.

“Days like today, when an airline announces new services, are always very encouraging not only for the general public, but for those at the coalface of the tourism industry here and right along the Wild Atlantic Way, who rely on our air services to bring international visitors to their doors,” she said.

“Aviation plays a critical role in our economy and serves as a driving force for tourism and business. The results from today’s announcement will provide further connectivity for Shannon and the region and highlights the considerable strides Shannon has made since the pandemic.”

Ryanair, which has been operating for 35 years from Shannon, currently operates 60 flights per week from the airport, the largest winter schedule it has operated there.

“Efficient operations and competitive airport charges provide the foundation from which Ryanair can deliver long-term traffic growth and increased connectivity,” said Ryanair’s director of commercial Jason McGuinness.

“We have worked directly with our partners in Shannon Airport to agree terms which will deliver growth and investment at the airport, including a new €10 million maintenance facility, and improved services for those that live, work, or wish to visit the mid-west region of Ireland.”