Tullow Oil merger with Capricorn collapses as company touts new offer

Tullow Oil's proposed merger plans with Capricorn Energy are in tatters after the latter said it had struck a deal with NewMed.

Africa-focused Tullow had agreed an all-share merger in June, but some Capricorn shareholders raised concerns that it undervalued the company, and its board confirmed it was exploring alternative deals.

The deal required approval from at least 75 per cent of Capricorn shareholders.

In an announcement on Thursday, Capricorn said it was withdrawing its intention to recommend the Tullow deal to shareholders. The proposed merger with NewMed, will see Capricorn shareholders get a cash special dividend of $620 million (€640.75 million) immediately prior to the completion of the deal, valuing the company $338 million.

Under the new deal, Capricorn shareholders will hold approximately 10.3 per cent of the share capital of the combined group, with NewMed unit holders and current general partner holding 89.7 per cent.

The new group will trade under the NewMed Energy.

“The board has engaged in a robust and dynamic process to evaluate options for Capricorn and considered a broad range of external factors and market conditions. The Combination with NewMed and a cash special dividend represent the delivery of significant value for Capricorn shareholders,” said Nicoletta Giadrossi, chair of Capricorn. “We believe this is a compelling transaction which combines near term value realisation with ongoing participation and value creation in a world class gas company.”