Companies will be able to claim up to €10k per month towards electricity costs

The State will step in to pay up to 40 per cent of the recent increase in electricity unit energy costs experienced by many businesses, the Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, has announced in his budget speech.

The new Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS) will run over the winter months and is open to all tax compliant businesses that experience increases of at least 50 per cent in their electricity unit costs in 2022 compared to last year. Businesses must register for the scheme and monthly payments will be capped at €10,000 for each company.

The minister said the scheme will operate on a self-assessment basis and will be overseen by the Revenue Commissioners. He also said it would require approval from the European Commission under state aid rules, but that the scheme had been designed with these rules in mind.

[ Budget 2023 main points: Vacant homes tax introduced, excise reductions on fuel extended, tax credits for renters ]

He said it is a “significant intervention” by the Government in the economy, and it did not want to let the energy “shock” to businesses caused by the war in Ukraine leading to a loss of jobs.

The scheme, which was widely flagged in advance of Tuesday’s budget speech by the minister, was broadly welcomed by many business groups. The Restaurants Association of Ireland said the help was welcome but “does not go far enough”.

“The devil will be in the detail on this and we are calling for Revenue to open and administer the scheme immediately — some businesses are already struggling to pay the bills coming in through their doors,” said Adrian Cummins, the chief executive of the RAI.