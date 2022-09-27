Budget to give major €2 billion boost to rainy day fund

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath pictured on the eve of the Budget 2023. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

The Government is set to put substantial funds aside in a rainy day fund this year, partly designed to give it leeway to act if the energy crisis persists into next year.

Sources say that up to €2 billion is to be paid into the fund this year, well above the €500 million, which the Government is obliged to pay under the legislation governing the fund. Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe will also announce that some €3 billion may be paid in next year, depending on circumstances.

With a massive budget package planned for this year, the Government wants to also leave itself room for manoeuvre next year, given the uncertainties of the energy crisis. It can afford to do this due to the huge surge in tax receipts this year, which have pushed the budget into strong surplus and also the availability of some once-off receipts to put into the fund.

The Government can do this while still announcing a core budget package of around €7 billion and a once-off package of measures now expected to exceed €3.5 billion, giving a total budget day package in excess of €10.5 billion.

The plan to increase the money going into the fund further in 2023 to €3 billion is based on pre-budget estimates of a budget surplus of close to €12 billion next year. This will be sharply reduced by budget day measures, but substantial funds will still be available on current tax forecasts.

The setting aside of large sums, while keeping the budget in surplus, is also seen as an important sign to the financial markets on which Ireland relies to raise new borrowings. The markets reacted poorly to massive borrowings being planned by the UK government to fund its mini budget, announced last Friday. In contrast, Donohoe is expected to predict that the Irish budget will remain in surplus. State borrowing rates have risen across Europe and the US in recent days due to fears that central banks will have to increase interest rates very rapidly to control inflation.

The large allocations to the rainy day fund, as will as giving leeway to respond to the energy crisis, provides some protection for the exchequer if there is a fall-off in corporation tax, where receipts in recent years have grown way ahead of projections. More than €21 billion is expected to be collected in corporation tax this year and over €22 billion next year.