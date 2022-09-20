St Patrick’s festival and TikTok among winners at Business to Arts awards

The 30th Business to Arts Awards took place in Dublin on Tuesday and featured leading creatives and commissioning companies. Pictured from back left are digital artist Nadia J Armstrong, Louise O'Reilly, chief executive of Business to Arts, Lar Joye of Dublin Port Company, Anna McGowan of the St Patrick’s Festival, photographer Barialai Khoshal, Etain Seymour of Accenture, and Ben Barclay from the Press Up Hospitality Group. Photograph: Conor McCabe Photography

The St Patrick’s Festival and TikTok were among the award winners at the 30th Business to Arts Awards in Dublin on Tuesday.

Others to secure awards included Sample-Studios & Gurranabraher Credit Union, Zurich and National Gallery of Ireland with Crawford Art Gallery, Poetry Ireland and The Adrian Brinkerhoff Foundation, and Emmet Kane and John Sisk & Son.

The judges said this year’s shortlisted groups and winners featured both commissioners and creatives “who are pushing the boundaries of what a creative partnership can look like”.

The Best Large Sponsorship Award, supported by law firm Arthur Cox, went to the St Patrick’s Festival for its partnership with TikTok. Digital artist Nadia J Armstrong won the inaugural Accenture €10,000 Digital Innovation in Art Bursary for her work exploring the interplay between human and machine.

Louise O’Reilly, chief executive of Business to Arts, said the winners demonstrated the “power in partnership across sectors and disciplines, and through challenging times”.

The Irish Times is a media partner with the awards.