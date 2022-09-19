Fear over Tourism numbers, fintech investment falls and will there be a house price correction?

Investment in the Irish fintech sector slid by over 70 per cent in the first half of the year to $259 million (€258.8 million), down to a drop in large individual deals that had driven last year’s record figures, according to a new report. Photograph: iStock

Internal industry data shows that representatives for the tourism sector have cut their projections for the recovery of the industry in coming years, even if the Government retains its special 9 per cent VAT rate in the budget this month. Mark Paul has the details.

Investment in the Irish fintech sector slid by over 70 per cent in the first half of the year to $259 million (€258.8 million), down to a drop in large individual deals that had driven last year’s record figures, according to a new report. Joe Brennan reports

Here a novel thing businesses could do, writes Pilita Clark, employ someone to answer the phone and engage with your customers.

It’s hard to justify talking about house prices slowing or the property market cooling when inflation is still at a runaway 13 per cent, writes Eoin Burke-Kennedy. All we can say for now is that growth in house prices is slowing. Where the trend goes depends on a host of factors, not least the current inflation dynamic.

READ MORE

European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane laid out the case over the weekend at the Dublin Economic Workshop for incremental interest rate increases from here into next year to fight inflation, saying moving too quickly “basically involves a really large recession”. Joe Brennan reports.

Our housing delivery keeps falling far short of targets every year, writes Michael McElligott, chief executive of Tetrarch Homes, in our opinion slot We are told the supply is coming but, even as supply rises, so does demand as we keep missing our targets. The more worrying reality is that the numbers being used to prepare our development plans are wrong and this has been the case for some time.

Dr Anthony Leddin, head of economics at the Kemmy School of Business at University of Limerick, said the Rebuilding Ireland Action Plan for Housing and Homelessness 2016-2021 had not resolved the housing crisis and was not financially sustainable after costing €9.9 billion. Barry Roche reports from the Dublin Economics Workshop in Wexford.

A new employment survey by ManpowerGroup has shown that hiring intentions in Ireland’s tech sector have fallen dramatically. Rising interest rates, previous high volume hiring campaigns and an early post pandemic recovery have all knocked confidence in the sector. So is this just a temporary blip or a sign of something more serious? John Galvin, managing director of ManpowerGroup and Una Fitzpatrick, director of Technology Ireland join Cliff Taylor on our Inside Business podcast to discuss.

The recent dramatic rises in the price of gas in Ireland and Europe, which are likely to lead to continuingly high energy bills for consumers, should ultimately drive change towards greater energy efficiency and decarbonising energy supply, a leading economist has argued. Barry Roche reports from the Dublin Economics Workshop.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest.