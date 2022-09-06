Nespresso posts record Irish revenue as pandemic restrictions drive sales

Remote workers and ‘lockdown consumers’ here last year helped coffee retailer Nespresso rack up record Irish revenues.

New accounts filed by Nespresso UK Ltd show that its Irish sales increased by £456,000 to a record £29.15 million (€33.99 million) for the 12 months to the end of December last.

Nestle-owned Nespresso operates a number of boutique outlets here, including a flagship store on Dublin’s Duke Street and the Irish business last year posted average weekly revenues of £560,711.

Sales were boosted by the Covid-19 pandemic enforced shutdowns of dine-in restaurants and cafes for part of the year.

The directors state that growth at the company “was boosted by ecommerce and the Virtuo system”.

According to the directors, sales growth was also boosted by “a high demand from lockdown consumers and all those working from home as well as a continued increase in consumer awareness for quality coffee and increased brand awareness for Nespresso”.

Underlining the growth of Nespresso here, last year’s sales are almost double the level of 2016.

Still, the directors state that Covid-19 continued to be a challenge throughout 2021. When the accounts were signed in May, the company continued “to maintain a strong position and performance financially”.

The Irish revenues make up 5.8 per cent of the overall UK and Irish revenues of £308.22 million. That was up about £20 million year-on-year.

Pretax profits last year increased four per cent to £12.2 million. The company recorded post tax profits of £9.83 million after paying corporation tax of £2.37 million.

The directors are recommending a final dividend of £9.8 million for 2021 and this followed a final dividend of £8.7 million in 2020.

Brexit continues to impact the business through “additional costs in the supply chain,” the company said.

Numbers employed across the UK and Irish operation reduced from 783 to 684 and staff costs totalled £31.1 million.