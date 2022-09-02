Irish beef to go on sale in premium Japanese retailer for first time

High-end Japanese department store Isetan is to stock Irish beef following its official launch in Tokyo on Friday.

It is the first time that Irish beef has gained a listing in premium Japanese retail. It follows an agreement between Isetan and Longford-based beef specialist John Stone to supply beef to the Kojima Shoten shop in Isetan’s food hall and across 14 restaurants in the luxury department store.

John Stone supplies some of the world’s leading hotels and restaurants with Irish beef and lamb from its headquarters in Ballymahon. Although primarily a foodservice specialist, it offers retail packed steaks to select customers.

Tim Stone, managing director of John Stone, said the company was “delighted” to give Japanese consumers the opportunity to enjoy its produce.

The launch of Irish beef at Isetan is part of a wider Bord Bia meat promotional campaign to drive awareness and growth of Irish beef, pig meat, sheep meat, and seafood across Japan.

Bord Bia interim chief executive Michael Murphy said: “The sale of Irish beef in one of the world’s most prestigious department stores is a strong endorsement of the quality and reputation of Irish beef from farm to fork.”